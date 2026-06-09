Former Belgian Green party leader quits politics to head humanitarian NGO

Former Ecolo co-chair Samuel Cogolati attends the French-speaking Green party's traditional New Year reception in Brussels, 20 January 2025. Credit : Belga / Hatim Kaghat.

Former Ecolo co-president Samuel Cogolati is stepping away from politics to become the new chief executive of Caritas Belgium, according to an interview published by La Libre on Tuesday.

Cogolati will officially take up the role on 1 September, following a handover period alongside current CEO Luc Van Haute, who is preparing to step down at the age of 67.

The former Green party leader will also resign as a municipal councillor in Huy in order to avoid any overlap between his political activities and his new responsibilities at the humanitarian organisation.

"I am changing hats, that is true, but my fight on the substance remains the same," Cogolati told La Libre.

"I will continue serving values based on human rights, human dignity and the dignity of migrants."

Caritas Belgium is one of the country's leading humanitarian and social organisations, working in areas including poverty reduction, migration, refugee support and international development.

Cogolati's appointment marks a significant career shift for one of the most recognisable figures in Belgium's Green movement, following years of involvement in national politics and environmental advocacy.

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