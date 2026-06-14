Swiss voters reject controversial immigration cap with thin margin

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Swiss voters appear to have rejected a right-wing proposal to cap the country’s population and curb immigration, according to projections by polling institute gsf.bern.

Early results suggest the initiative, led by the Swiss People’s Party (SVP), received 55% opposition when polling stations closed. The vote had been expected to be tight, but previous surveys also indicated the measure would likely fail.

The proposed measure aimed to restrict immigration, capping Switzerland’s population at 10 million by 2050. With the foreign-born population already comprising over a quarter of its 9.5 million residents, the initiative sought to stem demographic growth.

Had the 10-million threshold been reached, Switzerland would have been required to exit its free movement agreement with the European Union within two years, potentially jeopardising key bilateral treaties on asylum and security.

Supporters of the proposal argued that uncontrolled immigration is exacerbating shortages in housing, driving up rent prices, contributing to congestion, overcrowding public transport, and straining healthcare, education, and public safety systems.

Opponents included the Swiss government, Parliament, major political parties, trade unions, and business groups. They warned that the measure could significantly damage Switzerland’s relationship with the EU, its largest trading partner, as well as harm the economy.

Monika Rühl, director of the business organisation economiesuisse, welcomed the apparent rejection. Speaking to public broadcaster RTS, she described the outcome as vital for Switzerland and its EU relations.

In a separate referendum, voters appeared to approve a government-backed proposal to tighten conditions for accessing civil service as an alternative to compulsory military service. Projections showed nearly 53% in favour.

Switzerland imposes mandatory military service for men, who train for 18 weeks and complete periodic service over nine years. Since 1996, conscientious objectors have had the option to perform civil service, but the government has raised concerns over its increasing popularity after a 2009 reform.

Critics of the new restrictions, particularly from left-leaning groups, have argued that the changes threaten the future of the civil service system. They cited growing international tensions and the war in Ukraine as reasons to ensure alternatives to traditional military service remain available.

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