Two young men from Genk were injured in a road rage incident in Antwerp

Illustration picture shows the police station. Credit: Belga

Two young men from Genk were attacked in a serious incident of road rage in Antwerp on Sunday morning, according to local police.

The altercation began around 05:30 on Groenendaallaan when another car cut off their vehicle. The motive for the incident remains unclear, police said.

The suspects allegedly approached the victims, forced them out of their car, and started a confrontation. During the scuffle, one of the men from Genk fell to the ground.

A third vehicle reportedly ran over the arm of the man who had fallen.

Both victims were transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries, though their lives are not in danger.

The perpetrators fled the scene and remain at large. Authorities are still actively searching for them.

Related News