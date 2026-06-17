Yellow heat alert issued as temperatures set to climb above 30°C in Belgium

A man sunbathes in the Parc de Bruxelles. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Almost all of Belgium will be under a yellow heat alert from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Sunday, the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) announced in a statement.

Only the coast will be exempt: the yellow alert will only be in effect there on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures will reach or slightly exceed 32°C across several lowland areas stretching from the centre to the east of the country.

Friday will be more of the same. Maximum temperatures will be even higher, reaching 33 to 35°C in many places.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, although there is a chance of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will range between 22 and 32°C on Saturday, and between 25 and 32°C on Sunday, the first day of summer.

Related News