Brussels to close all parks on Friday evening due to stormy weather

The Brussels parks are closed due to the heavy winds that are predicted. Credit: Belga/ Aline Brugmans

All parks and green spaces in Brussels will close on Friday at 20:00 due to an approaching storm, Leefmilieu Brussel announced Friday afternoon.

Residents are being warned to avoid areas with trees across the entire region, as gusts of wind are forecasted to reach speeds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour.

The closure is expected to be short-lived, depending on the weather conditions. “We hope that you will soon be able to fully enjoy our green spaces again,” stated Lynn Tobback, spokesperson for Leefmilieu Brussel.

The parks and green spaces are scheduled to reopen on Saturday morning. Before reopening, inspections will be carried out to ensure safety, and clean-up operations will be conducted where necessary.

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