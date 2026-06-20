Mid-thirties temperatures here to stay for weekend

Sunscreen pictured in Lierde, Friday 19 June 2026. Like many European countries, Belgium is experiencing an unusually hot spell for this time of year. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Saturday morning will be sunny with some high clouds, but by the afternoon, there is a slight chance of local showers as cumulus clouds develop.

Temperatures will range from 22°C near the coast to 33°C in Gaume, with light to moderate winds from the west to northwest, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

In the evening and overnight, the likelihood of showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, will increase. Temperatures will remain mild, between 17°C and 20°C, with light and variable winds.

Sunday morning may see some local thunderstorms, but conditions will turn dry with variable cloud cover across the country. Later in the day, the risk of showers or thunderstorms will rise again. Temperatures are expected to reach 24°C at the coast, 30°C in central regions, and up to 33°C or 34°C in the far south. Winds will be light to moderate from the north to northeast.

On Monday, the weather will be sunny and very warm, with maximum temperatures ranging from 27°C to 34°C. Local heat-related thunderstorms may develop in the late afternoon or evening, accompanied by light winds from the northeast.

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