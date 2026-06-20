Thunderstorms may blight peak summer weather

A man seeks cooling with his feet in the fountain in Brussels, Friday 29 May 2026. Like many European countries, Belgium is experiencing an unusually hot spell for this time of year. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Saturday will be sunny, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the southeast and temperatures ranging from 27°C to 32°C in the interior and about 22°C at the coast, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

In the evening and overnight, rain and thunderstorms could develop, bringing heavy rainfall and strong gusts of wind in some areas. Nighttime temperatures will remain mild, between 16°C and 21°C, with light winds from variable directions.

On Sunday, the weather is expected to remain sunny, with occasional cloud cover and coastal mist. Localised thunderstorms may occur in the eastern part of the country later in the afternoon. Temperatures will vary between 23°C at the coast and up to 33°C in Belgian Lorraine, with a light to moderate north to northeasterly wind.

Monday will see a return of hot weather, with highs between 27°C to 34°C. The day may start with some low clouds, but these will clear quickly, making way for sunny skies. The Ardennes may experience some cumulus cloud formation. Localised heat-related thunderstorms could form by evening. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the north to northeast.

Tuesday’s temperatures will once again range from 27°C to 34°C, with plenty of sun and some scattered cumulus or high-altitude clouds. As the day progresses into evening, localised heat-related thunderstorms may develop. Wind conditions are expected to remain light and variable, or occasionally from the northeast.

Wednesday is forecast to be extremely hot, with maximum temperatures reaching around 35°C. Sunny conditions will dominate, though there is a chance of heat-related thunderstorms in the evening.

The oppressive heat is set to continue into Thursday and Friday, with widespread highs of approximately 35°C during the day and mild nights with lows around 23°C. Intense thunderstorms may occur on Friday evening.

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