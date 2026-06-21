Two shootings in one night in Brussels

Credit: Belga

Gunfire was reported on Saturday evening in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean and Jette, two Brussels municipalities, with no injuries reported.

The first incident occurred around 19:00 near Avenue Jean Dubrucq in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

Police confirmed that no suspects have been detained so far, and an investigation is underway.

A few hours later, at approximately 1:30, shots were fired near Avenue Charles Woeste in Jette, about one kilometre from the earlier incident.

Again, no injuries were reported, no suspects were apprehended, and investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the two incidents are connected.

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