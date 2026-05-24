Brussels shooters flee on scooters

A police plastic band seen on the place of a shooting which took place in the night along the Boulevard du Midi - Zuidlaan, in Brussels, Wednesday 08 October 2025. Four people were injured on Tuesday night following shots fired. Two of the victims were taken to hospital in serious conditions. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A shooting incident occurred in De Wautierstraat in the Brussels district of Laken during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Police were alerted at around 2:40 on Sunday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple bullet holes in the wall of a house.

Spent bullet casings were also found on the street. The suspects reportedly fled the scene using electric scooters.

To ensure public safety and allow for an uninterrupted investigation, authorities established a security perimeter around the area. The public prosecutor’s office was informed and has opened an investigation.

Police are working to identify the suspects and determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

No information has been released regarding possible injuries or arrests. Police have withheld further details to safeguard the investigation.

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