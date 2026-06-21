Greens want parliament to decide on military actions

Groen's Staf Aerts. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Belgian opposition party Groen has proposed that the parliament, rather than the government, should decide on military actions.

Currently, important military decisions are taken during meetings of the core cabinet, explains MP Staf Aerts. He argues that deploying military equipment and personnel should not occur through political bargaining among ministers but through a parliamentary debate and vote.

Aerts looks to the German system for inspiration. In Germany, the government must seek approval from the Bundestag before launching foreign missions. Additionally, the German government is required to provide the parliament with detailed information about the mission, including its purpose, duration, estimated cost, and the maximum number of troops involved.

Groen suggests that this shift in decision-making power could be achieved by declaring the relevant constitutional article subject to revision. If the article is opened for change at the end of this legislative term, the next parliament could amend it after the elections.

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