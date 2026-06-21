Pilots do not deem mandatory rest periods as 'collective action'

Pilots in the cockpit. Credit: Kristopher Allison / Unsplash

Maritime pilots adhering to their legally required rest periods are not engaging in collective action, the Professional Association of Pilots (BVL) clarified on Sunday following disruptions in ship piloting due to dissatisfaction with pension issues.

The BVL was responding to Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder (N-VA), who on Saturday shared a statement on social media addressing ongoing unrest. De Ridder pointed to a prior principle agreement and called for normal services to resume while inviting parties to finalise discussions. She described the agreement as balanced and expressed frustration over what she saw as actions hindering port accessibility.

The BVL emphasised that maintaining safety and following legal rest requirements should not be considered a form of protest. “Maritime safety and statutory rest obligations are requirements, not union activity,” the association stated.

The pilots refuted De Ridder’s suggestion that their actions near the conclusion of negotiations were intentionally obstructing port operations. “This claim is factually incorrect. At no point has the BVL called for collective actions or strikes,” the statement continued, adding that current disruptions are rooted in pilots individually following laws on rest periods, particularly after intense weather conditions in recent weeks.

The association further noted, “If adhering to standard rest requirements causes delays in maritime traffic, this does not signify organised action but rather highlights an underlying structural issue. Quite simply, there are too few pilots to ensure operational continuity when legal regulations are strictly obeyed.”

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