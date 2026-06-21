Storms prompt over a hundred emergency responses in Wallonia

Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

The Liège region has been severely affected by overnight storms that swept through from Saturday to Sunday.

Firefighters from the emergency zones of Liège, Hemeco, and Hesbaye have responded to over 100 incidents since Saturday evening, with the worst-hit areas being Waremme, Hannut, and Braives.

Strong winds and heavy rainfall caused trees to topple, triggered mudslides, and flooded numerous basements, particularly in Hesbaye. Images shared on social media show streets submerged and garden furniture submerged in water.

In Hesbaye alone, emergency services carried out around 60 operations since midnight and remained active on Sunday morning, attending to a dozen ongoing incidents, according to Michaël Robert, communications officer for the Hesbaye emergency zone. Crews were still working Sunday morning on Rue de Berloz in Waremme.

Roads in Hannut, Waremme, and Braives were closed due to fallen trees and mudslides. “Teams are on their way to clear the roads,” confirmed Manu Douette, mayor of Waremme, Sunday morning. Braives mayor Xavier Lisein added that “several roads were closed following last night’s storm.”

Later Sunday morning, firefighters continued operations in Villers-le-Bouillet, handling mudslides and basement pumping. Liège-Hemeco emergency workers reported around 40 interventions in their zone, with 15 incidents still being addressed before noon.

No serious injuries or major incidents were reported.

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