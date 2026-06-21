Heatwave and thunderstorms whole week, temperatures could climb to 36°C

A thermometer indicates 30 degrees Celsius in Lierde, Friday 19 June 2026. Like many European countries, Belgium is experiencing an unusually hot spell for this time of year. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

The Royal Meteorological Institute forecasts temperatures exceeding 30°C across Belgium the whole week.

Clouds and showers moved northeast this morning, giving way to sunny and very warm weather.

Inland and near the French border, temperatures will reach between 31 and 33°C, while the coast remains cooler with highs of 24°C. Local thunderstorms may develop later this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms decreases, with partly cloudy skies remaining. Temperatures will drop to between 17 and 21°C.

Monday is expected to be extremely hot in central Belgium, with temperatures climbing to 35°C. At the coast, conditions will be milder with highs of 25°C. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

The heatwave will persist from Tuesday to Saturday, with temperatures soaring further midweek, potentially hitting 36°C. Thunderstorms may return by Friday.

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