Peak-hour train schedule altered by heatwaves

Illustration picture taken during a 24 hour strike of Belgian railway company NMBS-SNCB, HR Rail and Infrabel, Sunday 12 January 2025, in Brussels. The strike is part of a national day of action to protest against the planned pension reforms of the ongoing federal government negotiations. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Next Monday and Tuesday, certain P-trains will be cancelled due to the heatwave, announced railway operator SNCB.

P-trains operate during peak hours, running one trip in the morning and another in the evening. During the day, they remain parked outdoors, causing temperatures inside to become unsafe for passengers and staff when the weather is excessively hot.

Some of the oldest train carriages without air conditioning are used for P-trains. Cancelling these services prevents them from being deployed in extreme heat.

Reducing the number of trains running during peak times lowers the risk of breakdowns disrupting entire lines. Fewer trains operating means a smaller chance of multiple trains coming to a standstill in the heat between stations.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance using the SNCB website or app. They should also carry water and stay hydrated. If a traveller feels unwell due to the heat, they should contact a train conductor or station staff immediately. Alternatively, they can call Securail’s free emergency number at 0800/30 230.

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