Traffic disruptions expected in Brussels due to EU summit

Illustration picture shows police outside the EU headquarters during a European council summit, in Brussels, Friday 22 October 2021. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Traffic in the Belgian capital will be disrupted on Thursday and Friday as several security measures will be in place during the European Summit. Here's everything you need to know.

European leaders are meeting for a summit in the Council of the European Union on Rue de la Loi on 18 and 19 June. The EU's long-term budget for 2028 to 2034, competitiveness, Ukraine, the Middle East crisis, migration and illicit drugs are all on the agenda.

As usual, a safety zone has been set up, where only persons accredited by the European Union or the police will be allowed to enter. The Schuman quarter will be closed from 15:30 on Thursday, and the Reyers-Centre Tunnel from 14:30, according to the City of Brussels.

The zone includes the Schuman roundabout, Rue Froissart from number 101 to 143, Rue de la Loi, between the Schuman roundabout and the Residence Palace, Rue de la Loi, between the Schuman roundabout and Boulevard Charlemagne.

Map of disruptions on 18 and 19 June. Credit: Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone

While the area is cordoned off, deliveries will not be possible, and rubbish bags, bicycles and terraces will not be allowed in the zone. All windows of buildings must also be closed for security reasons.

Only those with a digital or printed pass and proof of identity, who live and/or work within the security perimeter, will be able to pass through.

Certain streets will only be accessible for local traffic: Rue Archimède between Rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout; Avenue de Cortenbergh, between Rue Stevin and the Schuman roundabout; Rue de la Loi, between Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée and the Schuman roundabout; Avenue de la Joyeuse Entrée; Avenue d'Auderghem, between Rue de la Loi and the Schuman roundabout; Rue Breydel; Rue Froissart, between Rue Juste Lipse and Rue Belliard; and Rue Juste Lipse.

Public transport disruptions

Parking will be strictly forbidden during the summit. Local police advise using public transport or soft mobility options, such as cycling, to travel around the area due to the disruptions. However, public transport operators STIB/MIVB and De Lijn have announced that their services will be disrupted and routes diverted over the two days.

The Schuman metro station will remain open, but bus lines 59, 60 and 80 will be diverted around Place Jourdan, and bus 36 (direction Maelbeek) around the stop Froissart.

The accesses number 6 (to Rue Froissart), 7 and 8 (Rue Archimède and the Schuman roundabout) will be closed as of 14:30 on 18 June. Access numbers 4 (Residence Palace) and 5 (Justus Lipsius) will be shut as of 07:00. Access to the SNCB/NMBS station (at the Berlaymont side) will remain open. The access for people with reduced mobility is located at Rue de la Loi, next to the Lex.

Bus lines 59 and 60 will be diverted between Natation, Varia and Maelbeek via Avenue du Maelbeek. Bus line 80 direction Porte de Namur is diverted between Leman and Jourdan via the Rue Belliard.

What's on the agenda?

During the two-day summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give a summary of the latest developments in Ukraine. Leaders will also discuss EU enlargement and opening the first cluster of chapters in accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Discussions will also centre on competitiveness, strengthening the single market, promoting an ambitious trade agenda, lowering energy costs while advancing decarbonisation, and accelerating the digital and artificial intelligence transformation.

The EU's long-term budget for 2028–2034, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), will also feature, building on the informal European Council held in Cyprus on 23 and 24 April. The aim is to reach an agreement by the end of the year.

EU leaders will discuss the latest developments in the Middle East, including the conflict in Iran and its impact on energy prices, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, as well as defence and security.

Migration and the implementation of the EU drugs strategy will also be discussed.

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