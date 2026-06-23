Protest against Israeli flag flown on Antwerp's city hall leads to 10 arrests

Illustration shows protester pictured during a protest action by the Antwerp Coalition for Palestine, in Antwerp, on Monday 10 November 2025. Credit: Belga / Zeno Druyts

Ten people were detained in Antwerp on Monday during a weekly protest organised by the Antwerp Coalition for Palestine.

Nine of the arrests were administrative, while one was judicial, according to local police.

The protest targeted the decision to display the Israeli flag on Antwerp’s City Hall during the peak tourist season.

Prior to the event, the organisers had urged strong mobilisation at the Grote Markt.

The demonstration was part of a series of weekly actions by the coalition, calling on the city to sever ties with Israel. These protests have been ongoing for a year.

Police stated that the judicial arrest involved a man suspected of burning a flag during last week’s protest; he had been on leave from prison and failed to return.

Related News