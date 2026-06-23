Japanese Emperor treated to official state ceremony in Brussels

Lot of Japanese are present to see Japanese Empress Masako and Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the balcony during a visit to the City Hall of Brussels, during the official state visit of the Japanese Emperor and Empress to Belgium on Tuesday 23 June 2026. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The state visit of the Japanese imperial couple officially started on Tuesday morning with a welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, were greeted by the Belgian forces on Palace Square. A military orchestra performed the national anthems of both countries.

Under a pleasant cloud cover, the imperial couple was met by King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. About a hundred spectators, predominantly Japanese, waved goodbye to the couple.

The ceremony went smoothly. King Philippe escorted Emperor Naruhito across the red carpet, while Empress Masako walked alongside Queen Mathilde.

The large presence of Japanese journalists is striking.

The imperial couple travels very little and now combines two visits. They came over from the Netherlands and landed at the Melsbroek military airport on Saturday, where Princess Elisabeth was waiting for them.

After the ceremony, the imperial couple headed to the Grand Place for a meeting with Mayor Philippe Close and a passage on the balcony of the town hall, from where they greeted people in the emblematic square.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Bart De Wever will receive the emperor in the Lambermont, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot.

This will be followed by a meeting with representatives of the House and the Senate. The day ends with a state banquet at Laeken Castle.

Japan is an important economic partner for Belgium.

According to the palace, more than 280 Japanese companies are located in the country, together providing almost 30,000 jobs, including in the automotive industry, chemicals and biotechnology.

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