Flanders wants to cut subsidies to its regional airports

People descend the private jet of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Ostend Airport, on, Friday 08 February 2019.Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

The Flemish Government plans to reduce subsidies for its regional airports in Deurne (Antwerp), Ostend, and Wevelgem (Kortrijk), according to reports in Dutch-language news outlet De Tijd on Wednesday.

Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder (N-VA) is drafting a new subsidy agreement in parallel with these cuts. The regional executive wants the airports to rely more on their own resources.

The three airports are in financial difficulties, raising questions about how they can become more profitable. Coalition partners have criticised the minister's vision, saying it lacks clarity on practical steps to improve profitability.

A document reviewed by De Tijd mentions potential measures, including developing unused land, increasing passenger numbers, improving bus connections, and installing solar panels.

In 2024, Flemish airports received €13 million in operational subsidies, alongside multi-year investment grants. Despite this support, Antwerp's and Kortrijk's airports operated at a loss, while Ostend recorded a profit only due to a one-off inflow of €500,000.

A 2022 financial analysis indicated that closing the airports in Deurne and Wevelgem would be the most cost-effective option. However, De Ridder rejected the idea of closure, arguing that Antwerp's port and diamond industry require their own airport, despite the proximity of Brussels Airport in Zaventem.

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