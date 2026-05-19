Federal and Flemish Governments still at odds over Zaventem long queues

Long queues at Zaventem airport. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Federal Government and Flemish government are still in discussion on how to tackle long waiting times at Brussels Airport after Tuesday's consultation committee meeting failed to agree on concrete measures.

According to the Belgian Minister of the Interior, Bernard Quintin (MR), the discussions were nevertheless "constructive", with cooperation between both governments ongoing.

The issue of lengthy airport queues has become a growing source of tension between the federal authorities and the Flemish executive.

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele (N-VA) has called for additional officers from the Federal Police to be deployed at the airport, of which Flanders recently became the main shareholder.

However, Quintin said earlier this week that infrastructure limitations are also contributing to the problem.

"There are only six booths, capable of accommodating a maximum of 12 officers. I can't exactly stack them on top of each other," he told De Standaard.

A working group set up by the Belgian Interior Minister will continue examining possible solutions and will meet again at the end of May.

Another issue discussed during Tuesday's consultation committee meeting was aircraft noise caused by flights over northern parts of Brussels. No agreement was reached on that matter either.

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