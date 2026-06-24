Belgian firefighters file indefinite strike notice

Illustration picture shows a helmet during a demonstration of the operational agents of the relief zones organized by the SLFP-VSOA union who called agents to symbolically deposit their work clothes there, Friday 27 January 2023, in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Firefighter unions have announced an indefinite strike starting Saturday, following a meeting with Interior and Security Minister Bernard Quintin.

The strike notice affects all firefighters, including volunteers, as well as administrative and technical staff.

Unions initiated the action in response to proposals from Wallonia's and Flanders' emergency service networks, which suggest potential cost-cutting measures as part of a reform of emergency zones.

Union leaders are urging the government to resume social dialogue, expressing concerns that the proposed changes could negatively impact the profession's appeal.

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