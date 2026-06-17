Two trams collide near Antwerp leaving nine injured, two seriously

Road sign marking the entrance to Mortsel, 20 September 2018. Credit: Belga / Kristof Van Accom.

Nine people were injured, two of them seriously, after two trams collided in Mortsel, a city near Antwerp, on Wednesday afternoon, according to information confirmed by local police to Belga.

According to Flemish daily Nieuwsblad, the crash occurred at around 12:50 on the Liersesteenweg section of tram line A3, which runs to the P+R Boechout terminus.

Emergency services reportedly rushed to the scene, including ambulances, a medical intervention team and firefighters.

According to the Minos police zone, nine people were injured in the collision, with two suffering serious injuries, Belga confirmed.

The exact circumstances of the crash have not yet been established.

According to De Lijn spokesperson Frederick Wittock, neither tram derailed.

"The tram driver of the rear vehicle is among the injured," Wittock told Nieuwsblad. "He suffered a head injury but is reportedly not in a life-threatening condition."

The collision occurred on the final stretch of the route. Tram services between Gemeenteplein in Mortsel and the Boechout terminus have been suspended while recovery operations continue.

De Lijn's technical teams are reportedly on site, and the damaged trams are expected to be removed before services can resume. It remains unclear when normal operations will restart.

Related News