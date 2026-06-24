Hottest 24 June in Belgium since records began

Temperatures rose to 33.2°C in the official measuring station in Uccle early on Wednesday afternoon. This means the previous 24 June record set in 1976 has been broken, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The heat record was surpassed just before 13:30 in Uccle, according to weather reporter David Dehenauw of the RMI – officially making Wednesday the warmest 24 June in Belgium since records began in 1833.

"New daily record in Uccle: 33.2°C, beating the previous record of 32.8 set on 24 June 1976," Dehenauw said on social media platform X.

The new record is likely to be revised later today, as the maximum temperature in Uccle was not reached until 18:00 on Tuesday.

More records will likely be broken in the coming days, as temperatures are expected to peak at 38°C on Friday.

In 1976, Belgium sweltered under a 17-day heatwave. Today, 24 June, marks day eight of the current heatwave. An orange heat alert is in force for virtually the whole country, as temperatures have surpassed 35°C.

Following a meeting of the National Crisis Centre, the Public Health Ministry, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) and other partners on Tuesday, they declared the "alert phase" of the national ozone and heatwave plan for the entire country.

"For the past few days, Belgium has been experiencing an exceptionally severe heatwave, which will only intensify over the coming days and is set to continue at least until Sunday," the National Crisis Centre said.

Residents are advised to drink regularly, dress more lightly, spend the day in cooler rooms, monitor their health regularly, eat easily digestible food (in smaller portions), and keep doors and windows closed to keep the heat out.

The Atomium tourist attraction in Brussels has also been closed this afternoon, and national railway operator SNCB/NMBS has cancelled 100 trains daily over several days this week.

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