Man in his 20s dies after being crushed by a fairground ride

The incident happened in Eupen. Credit: Belga

A man died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after he was crushed by a fairground ride in Eupen, the Vesdre-Gueule police zone has confirmed.

The incident happened shortly after 03:30 while the man, who was a fairground worker, was dismantling his ride. Police have not provided further details about the circumstances of the tragedy.

Local media BRF reports that the victim was a man born in 1999. The Eupen prosecutor’s office has confirmed it was a tragic workplace accident.

“The fair took place from Friday to Wednesday evening, and the accident occurred during the dismantling,” said the prosecutor’s office spokesperson.

She added that no other parties were involved, confirming it was an isolated workplace incident.

Related News