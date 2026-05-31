Flemish thieves leave accomplice to drown in canal after botched break-in

Rivierenland police car. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Three men attempted to break into a jeweller’s shop in Willebroek on Saturday night, and one suspect drowned while fleeing police.

Authorities received reports of a break-in at a jeweller on Overwinningsstraat, but the suspects failed to gain entry, causing only minor damage to the premises, according to police spokesperson Dirk Van de Sande from the Rivierenland police district.

As officers arrived, two suspects fled in a vehicle, while the third ran towards the Willebroek canal. He jumped into the water and drowned.

The other two suspects remain at large, and police are working to locate them. The deceased man is believed to be in his thirties, but his identity is still under investigation.

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