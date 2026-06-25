Belgian health authorities warn of heat-related risks at events this weekend

20120701 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration shows the dust flowing as the wind blows at the Couleur Cafe 2012 music festival in Tour & Taxis in Brussels, Sunday 01 July 2012. Couleur Cafe is a three day festival, this year it takes place from 29 June to 1 July. BELGA PHOTO OLIVIER VIN

With scorching temperatures and high ozone levels forecast for the coming days, Belgium’s public health authorities have issued warnings to event organisers and attendees to prepare thoroughly.

Large and small events, including school fairs, family gatherings, sports matches, and festivals, are scheduled across the country this weekend.

Authorities are urging both participants and organisers to weigh risks carefully and adopt precautionary measures during the heatwave.

Federal and regional health officials have emphasised extra vigilance, particularly for vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with existing health conditions.

"The heatwave this Friday and weekend is exceptional," said Dr Gerlant van Berlaer, head of the medical division at the Federal Public Health Service. "Skipping an activity is better than taking unnecessary risks in this heat."

Key safety measures include bringing sufficient water and drinking small amounts regularly, seeking shade, wearing lightweight, light-coloured clothing, and applying high-factor sunscreen. Hats with wide brims are also recommended.

Alcohol consumption should be minimised as it accelerates fluid loss, and drug use poses additional dangers, health officials warn.

It’s crucial to pay attention to your body’s signals. "If you start feeling unwell, immediately move to a cooler location. Leave the event if no suitable relief is available."

Sports activities are discouraged in extreme heat, even for trained or younger athletes. "If exercising is essential, opt for early morning or late evening hours," authorities advise.

The public is urged to look out for one another, especially vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with heart or respiratory issues.

Event organisers must adhere to Belgium’s exceptional heatwave protocol to ensure safety. “If measures cannot sufficiently safeguard attendees, cancelling the event is the wisest choice,” officials stressed.

Safe event management includes easy access to drinking water and shaded areas, adjusting timings to cooler morning or evening hours, providing air-conditioned spaces, and maintaining food safety standards as outlined by the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FAVV).

Special caution is advised with misting installations, as these can inadvertently increase body heat in crowded areas. "Use misting devices only in spacious settings where people are not closely packed together."

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