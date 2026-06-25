Brussels residents swim in park spring over lack of open-air bathing spots

Brussels residents take a drip inside Parc Leopold on 24 June. Credit: Pool is Cool / Facebook

A protest swim inside the Parc Léopold, just by the European Parliament, was organised by a group of Brussels residents on Wednesday to denounce the lack of swimming spots in Brussels.

With the country in the middle of a days-long heatwave with temperatures hovering around 35°C, Brussels' lack of open-air swimming spots returns to the fore as a central issue for residents needing to cool off.

Brussels-based swimming advocates, the Pool is Cool, brought together dozens for a swim on Wednesday evening in the 'seals basin' of the former 19th-century zoo of Brussels, which today is the Parc Léopold.

The swimming basin is only 40 m², but it is continuously fed by a spring flowing underneath. The NGO said they lab-tested the water, finding it "very clean" and with "very fresh" water with a temperature of around 15°C.

The organisation uses these protest actions to advocate for the re-introduction of public open air swimming in Brussels.

"Firstly, this was of course a public action to raise awareness about the urgency in Brussels," Pool is Cool said in a statement on social media. "Luckily we had a lot of national and even international media attention. Secondly it was simply a lot of fun."

The group has been organising guerrilla-style swims in Brussels for a while. They have also recently advocated for the introduction of swimming in the Brussels-Charleroi canal – most likely buoyed by the recent, joyous scenes of inner-city swimming at the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris.

More swims will be organised at over 200 springs in Brussels, according to Pool is Cool, who have teamed up with NGO Herbronnen Ressources to make them happen. These swims are, of course, not technically allowed.

"Almost everything is there: a basin, cool water, a beautiful park. All it needs is some regular cleaning and very minimal infrastructure to make this a place of refreshment for everyone," Pool is Cool said about the basin inside the Parc Leopold.

While Brussels still has no public open-air swimming spots, there are plans for one on the roof of Manufakture, the former Abattoir site in Anderlecht, once its renovation is completed.

Pool is Cool was also previously behind Flow – a DIY pool set-up along the canal in Anderlecht, which offered a refreshing (and rare) respite for Brussels residents for four years.

However, it closed in May 2025 after political inaction and a lack of funds from the Brussels Region, as well as the fragile nature of the pool's structure.

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