Will tonight be Belgium's hottest night since records began?

Tourists dealing with sizzling temperatures in the Grand Place. Credit: Belga

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) recorded a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees in Uccle.

This made last night just shy of the warmest night ever recorded in Belgium. That record dates from July 4, 2015, when a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees was recorded.

However, the 2015 record could still be broken on Thursday night. Based on the most recent forecasts, the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) concludes that it will be “exceptionally warm", with minimum temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees in most regions.

"In some places, said the KMI, "the mercury will struggle to drop below 26 to 27 degrees, particularly in the centres of major cities and in higher-lying areas.”

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old daily record was broken when the mercury climbed to 35.1 degrees in Uccle. This wiped the previous record of 32.8 degrees in 1976 off the charts. It is expected to become a few degrees warmer on Thursday and Friday.

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