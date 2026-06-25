Parks, swimming pools and drinking fountains: here’s where to cool off in the capital

Map of places to cool off in Brussels. Credit: City of Brussels

As Brussels swelters under a heatwave, finding a cool place to escape the soaring temperatures has become a priority.

To help residents cope with the extreme heat, the City of Brussels has launched an interactive map highlighting the capital's main cooling spots that are open to the public.

The map allows users to quickly locate parks, drinking water fountains, splash pads for children, public swimming pools and air-conditioned public buildings where they can take a break from the heat.

Green spaces and drinking fountains

Among the city's main cooling refuges are some of Brussels' largest green spaces, including Brussels Park, Cinquantenaire Park, the Bois de la Cambre, the Mont des Arts gardens and Osseghem Park, located at the foot of the Atomium. Thanks to their abundant vegetation, these areas can be several degrees cooler than densely built-up neighbourhoods.

The interactive map also highlights more than 30 public drinking water fountains spread across the City of Brussels, allowing residents and visitors to refill their water bottles free of charge. Many are located in the city centre, including at Place Fontainas, Place de la Bourse, Place De Brouckère, Rue Neuve, Place Sainte-Catherine, Place des Palais and Place du Trône, while others can be found along Boulevard Anspach, Boulevard Adolphe Max, Rue Royale, Boulevard du Midi and throughout the Marolles district. The fountains are generally available from April to September.

In response to the ongoing heatwave, Vivaqua has also installed several temporary mobile drinking water fountains at some of the capital's busiest locations, including the Grand-Place, Mont des Arts, Elisabeth Park in Koekelberg and near the Atomium.

Water play

Families with children can also enjoy several water play areas. The fountains at Place Jean Rey, in the European Quarter, are among the most popular spots during heatwaves. Other locations include the splash pad at La Plage in King Baudouin Park in Jette, the water play area in Gaucheret Park in Schaerbeek and the fountains in Cinquantenaire Park. During the summer, several temporary spray parks are also installed in green spaces across the Brussels Region.

For those looking for more than just a quick refresh, the map also highlights several public swimming pools. Residents can head to Bains du Centre, the Neder-Over-Heembeek swimming pool or the Laeken Sports Centre pool to cool down.

The map also points users towards a number of air-conditioned public buildings, including libraries, cultural centres and museums, offering a welcome escape during the hottest hours of the day.

The initiative forms part of the city's efforts to tackle the urban heat island effect. In Brussels, concrete, asphalt and building façades absorb heat throughout the day before releasing it overnight, preventing temperatures from dropping significantly. In some highly urbanised neighbourhoods, temperatures can be up to 10°C higher than in greener areas.

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