Another record broken: Hottest 25 June since records began

People resting in the shadow near a fountain pictured in Brussels, Wednesday 24 June 2026. Like many European countries, Belgium is experiencing an unusually hot spell for this time of year. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL

Temperatures rose to 34.2 degrees at the official measuring station in Uccle on Thursday, breaking the previous official record of 33.6 degrees recorded on June 25, 1976.

The record temperature was confirmed by David Dehenauw, a meteorologist at the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

Writing on X, he said: "34.2 degrees in Uccle. New daily record because higher than 33.6 from 1976. Definitive result known tonight."

Temperatures could climb even higher throughout the day, so we will have to wait until this evening to find out the final maximum temperature.

This is the second day in a row that a 50-year-old daily record has been broken.

On Wednesday, temperatures reached 33.2°C in Uccle, making yesterday the hottest 24 June since records began.

More records will likely be broken in the coming days, as temperatures are expected to peak at 38°C on Friday. Tonight may be the hottest ever night recorded in Belgium.

Today, 25 June, marks day nine of the current heatwave. An orange heat alert is in force for virtually the whole country, as temperatures have surpassed 35°C.

Looking ahead to Friday, the heat will intensify further, peaking at 40°C in the afternoon. The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has issued a red heat warning for Liège and Limburg provinces in response.

Following a meeting of the National Crisis Centre, the Public Health Ministry, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) and other partners on Tuesday, they declared the "alert phase" of the national ozone and heatwave plan for the entire country.

"For the past few days, Belgium has been experiencing an exceptionally severe heatwave, which will only intensify over the coming days and is set to continue at least until Sunday," the National Crisis Centre said.

Residents are advised to drink regularly, dress more lightly, spend the day in cooler rooms, monitor their health regularly, eat easily digestible food (in smaller portions), and keep doors and windows closed to keep the heat out.

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