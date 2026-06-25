Heatwave causing hospital disruptions across Belgium

Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The severe heatwave affecting Belgium is causing hospital disruptions, adding to the heat-related health concerns for vulnerable residents.

At AZ Sint-Lucas Hospital in Ghent, at least 50 planned operations were cancelled after an electronic patient record system failed. The problem was caused by an overheated server in Paris.

Similar issues affected the University Hospital Antwerp (UZA), where appointments, admissions and procedures faced delays.

Both hospitals said emergency care and urgent operations continued as normal, while technicians worked to restore the systems.

There were complaints at Saint-Luc hospital, in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, where several testimonies describe stuffy rooms, without sufficient air conditioning or ventilation, according to SudInfo.

Since the start of the heatwave, the A&E department at Liège University Hospital has seen a 15–20% increase in patient numbers, RTBF reports.

At Tivoli University Hospital and Helora-Jolimont in Wallonia, specific measures have been put in place to protect patients and staff.

Health authorities have also warned people about the risks of extreme heat. They urged extra caution, especially for young children, older people, pregnant women and those with health conditions.

Officials said the heat expected on Friday and over the weekend would be exceptional and advised vulnerable people to avoid unnecessary activities if possible.

The heatwave is part of a wider pattern across Europe, with temperatures approaching 40°C in countries including France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Climate researchers say human-caused climate change has intensified the current heatwave and raised temperatures in parts of Western Europe by as much as 4°C.

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