Residents unable to open windows due to smell from deadly Anderlecht warehouse fire

The fire destroyed the whole warehouse on Boulevard Maurice Herbette. Credit: The Brussels Times/Léa Huppe

Residents living near the warehouse destroyed by a fatal fire in Anderlecht earlier this month say they are now struggling with persistent foul smells that prevent them from opening their windows.

The odours have become increasingly noticeable as temperatures rise, raising serious concerns amid Belgium's current heatwave, reports Sudinfo.

4 people dead

The fire broke out on 6 June at a warehouse on Boulevard Maurice Herbette, killing four people and forcing dozens of nearby residents to evacuate.

Nearly two weeks later, neighbours say the aftermath continues to affect their daily lives.

Speaking to Sudinfo, Anderlecht residents described the smell as resembling "rotting meat or fish" rather than smoke or chemicals. She believes the odour may be linked to food products that had been stored inside the warehouse before the blaze.

Residents say the smell is strongest in the evenings, making it impossible to ventilate their homes despite temperatures climbing to around 35°C.

"We open the windows for just a few minutes during the day, and if the smell starts coming in, we immediately close them again," Ksenia told the newspaper. She added that she fears the situation could eventually become a public health concern if debris remains on the site.

The neighbouring school has also been affected. Éric Maréchal, chairman of the school's governing body, said that the odours have spread into classrooms and the playground, forcing staff to keep windows open despite concerns raised by parents about possible health risks, particularly for children.

The fire also damaged infrastructure at the school, leaving the wall separating the property from the warehouse cracked. Barriers have since been installed to keep children away from the damaged structure while the school awaits further information about repairs.

Authorities order warehouse owner to act

Anderlecht authorities have now ordered the owner of the fire-damaged warehouse to clean up the site. Mayor Fabrice Cumps (PS) has formally instructed the owner to submit a detailed clean-up and restoration timetable within three days of receiving the notice.

The municipality has also given the owner eight days to take the necessary measures to eliminate the persistent odours affecting the surrounding neighbourhood.

Until recently, local authorities were unable to intervene because the site remained under judicial seal as part of the investigation.

However, after the Federal Judicial Police lifted the seals on Tuesday evening, municipal services were able to prepare an inspection of the property, with officials expressing hope that the situation will soon return to normal.

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