Brussels starts to issue LEZ fines

The plug for charching an electric car pictured, in Antwerp, November 2024. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem.

Starting 1 July, Brussels tax authorities will begin issuing fines for vehicles violating environmental restrictions set for 2025.

Vehicles, such as Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol models, that already received warnings earlier this year will face a €350 fine on their second offence.

The fine will act as a 12-month pass and can be paid in four instalments. Alternatively, Brussels Taxation allows requests for a payment plan of up to ten instalments.

Currently, 627,722 vehicles registered in Belgium fall under the 2025 restrictions, including 23,300 registered in the Brussels-Capital Region, of which 15,000 are private cars.

So far, 13,219 warnings have been issued this year, meaning these vehicles will face fines for repeat violations starting in July.

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