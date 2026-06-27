Brussels starts to issue LEZ fines

Starting 1 July, Brussels tax authorities will begin issuing fines for vehicles violating environmental restrictions set for 2025.
Vehicles, such as Euro 5 diesel and Euro 2 petrol models, that already received warnings earlier this year will face a €350 fine on their second offence.
The fine will act as a 12-month pass and can be paid in four instalments. Alternatively, Brussels Taxation allows requests for a payment plan of up to ten instalments.
Currently, 627,722 vehicles registered in Belgium fall under the 2025 restrictions, including 23,300 registered in the Brussels-Capital Region, of which 15,000 are private cars.
So far, 13,219 warnings have been issued this year, meaning these vehicles will face fines for repeat violations starting in July.