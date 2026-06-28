Couleur Café festival evacuated due to severe weather conditions

The first day of the Couleur Cafe music festival in Brussels, Friday 28 June 2024. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

Festivalgoers at Couleur Café were forced to leave the site early Saturday evening due to forecasts of storms and strong winds.

At around 19:00, the organisers instructed everyone to evacuate after Brussels Environment decided to shut all parks, nature reserves, and forests under its management for safety reasons.

The news disappointed many attendees gathered for the festival’s second day, held at Osseghem Park in northern Brussels.

Following warnings of severe weather, including gusts of wind potentially reaching 80 km/h, organisers ensured no events would take place after 20:00. The festival’s campsite had to be fully vacated as part of the precautions.

Brussels Environment’s closures also extended to the Sonian Forest and other green spaces to minimise risks associated with the expected conditions.

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