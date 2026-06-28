Several incidents on Belgian roads reported after severe thunderstorms

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Severe thunderstorms overnight have caused multiple incidents on Flemish and Walloon roads, according to the websites of the federal police and the Flemish Traffic Centre.

On the Antwerp Ring (R1), flooding blocked the right lane near the Kennedy Tunnel. Similarly, on the E313 (A13) towards Ranst, the right lane was obstructed at Wommelgem, while the left lane on the opposite side, heading towards Antwerp, was also blocked due to flooding.

In the provinces of Hainaut and Namur, several fallen trees have caused road blockages, the police reported. Drivers are advised to reduce travel where possible, maintain lower speeds, and exercise extra caution.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued an orange thunderstorm warning for most areas in the country. The most severe storms are expected to subside by 16:00

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