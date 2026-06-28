Orange thunderstorm warning for much of the country

Credit: Belga

The Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued an orange alert for Hainaut, Walloon Brabant, Brussels, and all of Flanders except the coast, due to a risk of thunderstorms until Sunday at 4:00 am.

A cluster of active thunderstorms is expected to move from France towards these regions later this evening and overnight.

The storms could be intense, bringing heavy rainfall of 15 to 30 mm, or possibly more, within an hour.

There is also a risk of hail and severe gusts of wind in certain areas.

The orange alert may be extended to other provinces depending on how the situation evolves.

The RMI advises the public to monitor its updates and stay attentive to weather advisories.

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