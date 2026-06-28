Long heatwave marks sharp increase in emergency ambulance calls in Belgium

Credit: Belga

The prolonged heatwave gripping the country has led to a sharp increase in emergency calls and ambulance transports, the Federal Public Service (FPS) Health said on Saturday.

Emergency services recorded 11,784 calls on Friday, nearly double the usual daily average of 6,000. Ambulance interventions also rose from 2,500 to 4,324 over the same period.

To respond to the heightened demand, authorities deployed 20 additional ambulances on Friday and Saturday to strengthen urgent medical aid.

Despite these measures, the FPS Health warned that the situation remains strained. Hospital emergency departments are struggling to handle the influx of patients, leading to longer waits for less urgent cases. Certain wards, such as geriatrics, have already reached maximum capacity, and patient transfers to other facilities may be required.

Moreover, the weekend is expected to be challenging due to major events and the risk of severe storms, which are also stretching rescue services. The FPS urged citizens and event organisers to act responsibly under the circumstances.

Advice includes drinking plenty of water, avoiding physical exertion during peak heat hours, and moderating alcohol consumption. Authorities further stressed that the 112 emergency number should be reserved for genuine emergencies to prevent system overload.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke emphasised the importance of checking on vulnerable individuals during this period. “A phone call, a visit, or a glass of water can make all the difference,” he said.

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