Greenpeace rolls out large anti-Trump banner on Brussels' Grand Place

Greenpeace Belgium activists unfurled a 600-square-metre banner at Brussels’ Grand Place on Sunday morning, criticising the Trump administration ahead of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States later that day.

The banner read in English, “War. Greed. Energy Crisis. What’s there to celebrate?” Greenpeace stated the action aimed to denounce the political and economic agenda of the US government and highlight the presence of prominent attendees, including Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Joeri Thijs, spokesperson for Greenpeace Belgium, criticised the event, calling it inappropriate amidst a deadly heatwave affecting the country.

He condemned authorities for welcoming a government with overtly climate-sceptic policies and hosting such a lavish celebration, stating, “Trump destabilises global geopolitics, which threatens us all. It’s high time that European and Belgian leaders refuse to bow to his intimidation.”

Greenpeace also expressed concern about Europe’s growing reliance on imported US shale gas. The organisation argued that aligning with the Trump administration jeopardises the EU’s climate ambitions and increases dependency on leaders with damaging policies.

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