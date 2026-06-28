About 1,000 more deaths than usual recorded in France since Wednesday due to heatwave

This photograph shows a fan set next to an open window in Paris on June 26, 2026, as France experiences a heatwave. Credit: AFP / Belga

Since Wednesday, France has recorded approximately 1,000 more deaths than usual, according to the French Public Health Agency.

The increase primarily affects people aged 65 and older, with a 40% rise in deaths occurring at home. These figures are preliminary, and the agency warns the actual toll could climb as the heatwave subsides.

The agency reported over 1,200 deaths on 24 June, and more than 1,400 deaths daily on 25 and 26 June. By comparison, daily deaths in April and May ranged between 900 and 1,000.

France’s Health Minister stated on Sunday that the current heatwave is unlikely to lead to the same level of excess mortality as in 2003, when a heatwave caused 15,000 deaths.

Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to human-induced climate change. Extreme heat is often referred to as a “silent killer” because it is rarely identified as the direct cause of death.

Related News