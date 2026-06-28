World Health Organisation confirms at least 1,300 heat-related deaths in Europe

A migrant stands outside his tent at a campsite located beneath the Line 2 of the elevated metro station in Paris on June 26, 2026, as France experiences a heatwave. Credit: AFP / Belga

Since 21 June, more than 1,300 people in Europe have died due to the ongoing heatwave, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that these deaths are directly linked to the extreme heat.

Approximately 150 million people are experiencing severe temperatures across the continent, he added.

Schools have been forced to shut down, and electricity grids are under significant strain because of the heatwave.

Tedros shared his comments on Sunday via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

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