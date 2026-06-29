Man with driving ban arrested for drunk hit-and-run

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga

A man with a driving ban was arrested for a drunk hit-and-run in Willebroek, in Antwerp, according to local police.

The accident, which only resulted in property damage, took place on Appeldonkstraat.

The local authorities were able to intercept the driver after he fled the scene of the accident.

The man tested positive in a breathalyser test, recording a blood alcohol level of 2.32 per mille.

Further investigation revealed that the man did not hold a valid driving licence, as his right to drive had been revoked for life.

The vehicle he was driving had been provided to him by his employer. According to the police, the employer was unaware of the lifelong driving ban.

The car involved in the incident was impounded. The driver will likely have to appear before the police court again.

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