Man stabbed overnight at Place de la Bourse in Brussels centre

The stabbing happened in Place de la Bourse. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A man was injured with a knife early Sunday morning at Place de la Bourse - Beursplein in central Brussels, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 03:40 for a person who had been wounded. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with an injury likely caused by a sharp object, according to police spokeswoman Linda Camarero-Verde.

Police provided initial care while waiting for emergency services to arrive. A security zone was established to assist medical teams and to allow for necessary investigations.

The suspects had fled before police arrived. The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition was stabilised, and his life is no longer in danger, police said.

Brussels prosecutors have been informed and have requested further investigation. A forensic laboratory and a medical examiner have been tasked with the case.

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