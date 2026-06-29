Belgian man arrested for parcel post drug trafficking

Credit: Belga

An investigation into international parcels containing narcotics has led to three house searches and an arrest in Turnhout and Oud-Turnhout, in Antwerp, according to local authorities.

The investigation began after French customs intercepted a suspicious parcel last month that was allegedly destined for an address in the Turnhout. Acting on the instructions of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the police carried out three house searches on 19 June.

Cannabis was found during two of the three searches. The operations subsequently led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man from Turnhout. He was remanded in custody by the investigating judge.

According to the police, drug trafficking is increasingly shifting towards international postal and parcel flows, which poses a challenge for the police and the judiciary, as it is difficult to trace and requires cross-border cooperation.

The investigation into the origin of the drugs found, and the possible involvement of other individuals, is continuing, the police added.

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