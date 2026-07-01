Tomorrowland for €327: Are Belgian music festival prices out of touch?

Illustration picture shows the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in 2023. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Belgian festival-goers are paying up to 45% more for tickets than a decade ago, according to an analysis by Flemish broadcaster VRT of prices of the country's biggest music events.

The data show steep, consistent, across-the-board increases in festivals, particularly in Flanders. A standard combi-ticket for Rock Werchter now costs €315. This represents a 30% jump over the past ten years. Pukkelpop currently charges €287 for weekend access – a 44% increase.

Tomorrowland registered an even sharper spike. A 'Full Madness Pass' costs €327 during the Belgian presale, marking a 45% rise. Tickets sold globally for the Boom-based electronic music event already exceed €400.

Organisers consistently cite inflation as the primary driver. Belgian living costs rose by roughly a third over the same period. The data analysed by VRT does partially support this statement with evidence.

If adjusted for inflation, Rock Werchter ticket would be actually €1 cheaper if compared to its 2017 price. There are, however, marginal increases when it comes to Pukkelpop at a €22 increase and Tomorrowland at €28.

At the same time, cultural management professor at the University of Antwerp, Annick Schramme, points to other financial pressures.

"The most recent extra cost is the VAT increase for camping at festivals from 6% to 12%," Schramme told VRT. She highlighted stricter government mandates for safety and sustainability, alongside climbing equipment costs. Top international artists also demand higher performance fees in exchange for absolute exclusivity.

Suppliers confirm these overhead hikes. Gunther Willems of BNL Tent Concepts, which supplies structures for Pukkelpop, reported a 30% price increase for festival tents.

The festival organisers were forced to shift from volunteers to mandatory professional guards. And the security firms face higher insurance premiums and personnel cost.

Power generator suppliers for major festivals must invest heavily in expensive clean fuels to meet new emission standards.

KU Leuven economics professor Jan De Loecker notes that, overall, a fundamental product has transformed.

According to him, festivals evolved from basic field gatherings into multi-day luxury experiences. Organisers now cater to a larger demographic, including older audiences with greater purchasing power through premium VIP packages and upgraded facilities.

Even sanitary infrastructure has seen an improvement with recent shifts to flushing toilets becoming the norm, compared to booths.

Tomorrowland in particular targets a completely different financial bracket. The dance festival expanded its capacity from 180,000 visitors to 400,000 over ten years. Attendees routinely spend thousands of euros on travel, lodging, and outfits to access the site.

Financial records show that these events remain highly lucrative financially, despite production challenges.

Rock Werchter operators, Live Nation Festivals, recorded a €9.5 million profit in 2024. Its total equity reached €143.5 million. Pukkelpop doubled its equity to €11.5 million over the last decade. Tomorrowland saw its equity multiply ten times to €45 million.

Some experts suspect ticket prices are nearing a critical consumer limit, but De Loecker expects them to stay high. The prices are also much lower than those of various international competitors.

"There is actually too little competition between those big festivals, all of which have their own lock, their own artists, their own audience and therefore their own market," De Loecker stated.

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