Paradise City to compensate festivalgoers for closing early due to thunderstorm

The Paradise City festival. Credit: Belga/Sarah Van Hecke

Paradise City intends to offer compensation to festival-goers who were forced to leave the festival early on Saturday due to weather conditions, the organisers confirmed this on Monday.

The festival, which was held in Flemish Brabant, was brought to a close on Saturday at around 22:00 due to the threat of a thunderstorm.

It is not yet clear how the ticketholders will be compensated. “We are currently working behind the scenes on an arrangement and are holding discussions with all parties involved, including our insurer. This is a complex financial matter that we want to finalise carefully," said Gilles De Decker, co-founder of Paradise City.

"We intend to work out some form of compensation, but we do not wish to communicate on this until all discussions have been concluded and the plan is finalised," added De Decker. "We therefore ask for your patience for a little while longer, so that we can come up with a correct and well-founded solution.”

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a severe thunderstorm broke out over the country at around 01:30. A code orange warning had already been issued on Saturday evening, and several festivals and events were forced to evacuate their venues as a precaution.

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