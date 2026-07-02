Belgium to hire nearly 100 new judges amid shortage crisis

Credit: Belga/ David Pintens

Ninety-six judicial positions, including 64 in courts and tribunals and 32 in prosecutors’ offices, will be advertised on Friday in the Belgian Official Gazette, the office of Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden announced on Thursday.

The positions within courts and tribunals include 10 advisors, 47 judges, one police court judge, and six justices of the peace. Prosecutors’ offices are seeking one deputy road safety prosecutor, five deputy prosecutors general, and 26 deputy prosecutors.

The publication of these vacancies was made possible after the implementation of a circular defining budgetary staff allocations for 2026, according to the minister’s office. These roles are funded by €21 million allocated under the Impulse Plan for bolstering the justice system.

For years, the judicial sector has reported severe resource shortages, particularly in terms of structural staff deficits that strain the system.

The new hires will be placed in regions most in need through a flexible staffing framework.

Interested applicants have until 24 August to submit their applications. Eligibility requires either passing the magistrate examination or successfully completing a two-year judicial traineeship.

"The publication of these job offers is part of the implementation of the government agreement. They also reflect the commitments made under the Impulse Plan, which I negotiated last year with the judiciary to strengthen and optimise the Justice system’s organisation," said Minister Verlinden in a statement.

Around 100 court clerk vacancies will also be progressively posted on travaillerpour.be.

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