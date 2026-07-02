Belgian Prince to make his car racing debut this year

Prince Aymeric and Prince Nicolas a commemoration of the Bois du Cazier mining disaster in Marcinelle, Charleroi, on Tuesday 08 August 2023. Credit: Belga

After months of anticipation, Prince Aymeric of Belgium, the son of Prince Laurent and Princess Claire, unveiled the first steps of his motorsport programme during a press conference on Thursday at Spa-Francorchamps.

The 20-year-old prince conducted Fun Cup tests late last year and over the winter at circuits including Mettet and Croix-en-Ternois. Previously, alongside his twin brother Nicolas, he was invited to start the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in 2025.

In early 2026, he joined the M3M Endurance Academy, a sporting programme aiming to boost its profile by including a distinguished figure such as Prince Aymeric. Details of his racing schedule had not been announced until now.

On Thursday morning, during initial testing for the 25 Hours Fun Cup at Spa-Francorchamps, it was confirmed that Prince Aymeric will make his competitive debut at the 8 Hours of Castellet in France, part of the French Fun Cup championship.

The event is scheduled for 4–6 September, taking place on the Castellet circuit, known for its safety features and wide asphalt run-offs, making it ideal for beginners.

Should his performance in this event and subsequent tests prove satisfactory, Prince Aymeric is expected to participate in the 2027 edition of the 25 Hours Fun Cup at Spa-Francorchamps, which annually features 110–120 cars.

His main sponsor will be a franchise manager of several McDonald’s restaurants in Belgium.

Prince Aymeric follows a family tradition, as his father, Prince Laurent, competed in the 24 Hours at Spa-Francorchamps in 1996 alongside Pascal Witmeur and Eric Van de Poele.

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