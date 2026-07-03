Citizens 'left to fend for themselves' as Belgium records 1,222 additional deaths during heatwave

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Paul Magnette, president of the Socialist Party, has sharply criticised the lack of government action following last week’s heatwave, which led to 1,222 additional deaths between 18 and 29 June.

Magnette condemned the federal government’s inaction, stating on X that no measures had been taken. He argued that the “climate and public health emergency” failed to spur any response and accused authorities of “lethargy.”

He claimed citizens were “literally abandoned to their fate” and criticised governments as “incapable of organising themselves.” He expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear plan for the future.

The Socialist leader called for urgent action, warning that “further heatwaves are forecast.” He emphasised, “We’re talking about human lives.”

Data from the Risk Management Group (SPF Public Health) revealed that 1,222 additional deaths occurred during the heatwave. Of these, 530 were individuals aged 85 and above.

A notable increase in mortality was also recorded among those under 65, with 180 deaths. This marked the highest daily death toll in Belgium since the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020.

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