Children get sick after playing in Brussels fountain during heatwave

The Place des Mirroirs in Jette. Credit: WikiMedia Commons

Six children have fallen ill after playing in a fountain in Jette last weekend. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of playing with water fountains.

All six children played in a fountain at the Place du Miroir in Jette, designed specifically as a water feature for children to play in.

At least one child was taken to the hospital by their parents. According to SudInfo, a four-year-old child developed a high fever and rash after spending an afternoon running through the fountains.

Other children reported similar symptoms, ranging from red bumps on their backs to stomach issues and shortness of breath.

Brussel Mobility, the agency that manages the fountains, has ordered an investigation into the water quality. In an official statement to Bruzz, it warns against drinking the water in the fountains.

"The water contains chloride, a product against algae and a pH-regulator," says spokesperson Inge Paemen. "It should not be consumed. We suspect that doing so is what made the children sick."

"We try to spread this message as much as we can: water in fountains is not for consumption. Feel free to play in it, but don't drink it."

According to Paul Steinbrück from Pool is Cool, an organisation that promotes public swimming in Brussels, warning people is not enough.

"In a fountain like this one, with children and toddlers running around, you should assume they are going to drink some water. Just saying that they shouldn't feels like the easy way out," he told Bruzz.

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