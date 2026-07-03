Friday 3 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Man seriously injured after balcony fall in Brussels city centre

Friday 3 July 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Man seriously injured after balcony fall in Brussels city centre
Illustration image shows police in the boulevard Maurice Lemonnier street in the city centre of Brussels, on Saturday 17 December 2022. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A man was seriously injured after falling from a balcony on Boulevard Maurice Lemonnier in Brussels.

This has been confirmed by the local police force for Brussels-Capital/Ixelles. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

"Our teams were called to Boulevard Maurice Lemonnier at around 06.30 on Friday morning following reports of a man who had fallen from a first-floor balcony," said the Brussels police.

"The victim was taken to hospital and is no longer in a life-threatening condition. An investigation has been launched into the exact circumstances of the incident."

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