Cinquantenaire Park 'never looked so clean', responds US ambassador

US ambassador to Belgium Bill White and pictured giving a speech during a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, organized by the U.S. Embassy at the Jubelpark - Parc du Cinquantenaire park in Brussels on Sunday 28 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

An investigation is underway to determine whether the fireworks at the US ambassador’s party caused damage to the Royal Museum of Art and History in Brussels.

Among others, the managers of the historic building situated to the left of the triumphal arch noted damage earlier this week, Het Nieuwsblad reported on Friday. The news was also reported in De Standaard.

Ambassador White stated on Friday that the embassy "is in contact with the Belgian company hired to coordinate all the logistics of the event, including the fireworks company".

"We have been informed that the company is proactively addressing all queries regarding this matter with the relevant authorities and will take measures where necessary."

According to the ambassador, the Cinquantenaire Park was left in a tidy state. "I have been to the park a hundred times over the past eight months. It has never looked as clean as it did the day after our event."

On Sunday evening, the US Ambassador, Bill White, organised a party under the triumphal arch in Brussels’ Cinquantenaire Park to mark 250 years of the United States.

The fireworks set off during that party have now prompted an investigation by the Federal Government’s Buildings Agency, after damage was discovered on Monday morning.

According to information from Het Nieuwsblad, there appears to be damage to the roof and the cornices of the building.

Remnants of fireworks have been found on the roofs, and the roofing shows blackened patches in various places. A statue was also slightly damaged.

Minister Vanessa Matz (Les Engagés), responsible for the Buildings Agency, has urged calm in the newspaper. An investigation will first determine whether the damage could have been caused by the severe thunderstorm that swept across Brussels on Saturday night.

"I immediately asked the Buildings Agency to visit the site to objectively assess any damage resulting from the event or from last weekend’s storm," said Matz.

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